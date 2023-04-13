RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $97.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RPM International Trading Up 0.3 %

RPM International stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

