Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

