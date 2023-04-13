Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 34.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $572.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.