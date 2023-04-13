Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

