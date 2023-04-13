Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 137,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Archer Aviation worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mesler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,000 shares of company stock worth $2,410,778. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

