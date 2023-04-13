Seneca House Advisors Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

PFE stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

