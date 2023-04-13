ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $529.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

