Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $58.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

