Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Natixis raised its position in Shaw Communications by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 532,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 355,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. now owns 754,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

