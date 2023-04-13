Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

