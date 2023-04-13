Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

SHOP stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

