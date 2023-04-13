Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shoprite Price Performance

SRGHY stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

