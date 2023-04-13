Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.6 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

