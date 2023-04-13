Signaturefd LLC Has $733,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.62 and its 200-day moving average is $266.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

