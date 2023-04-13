Signaturefd LLC Sells 470 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

