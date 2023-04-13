Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPTJF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.22.
