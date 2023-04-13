SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head to Head Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 9.30 $23.25 million $1.03 117.96 Sequans Communications $60.55 million 1.89 -$9.01 million ($0.19) -12.58

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SiTime has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.05%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 8.20% 3.40% 3.18% Sequans Communications -14.88% -190.73% -10.28%

Summary

SiTime beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

