Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $216.50. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

