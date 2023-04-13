South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

South32 Stock Performance

SOUHY stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

