Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

