Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.