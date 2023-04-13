Sportradar Group (SRAD) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sportradar Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.98% -18.46% -7.38%

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 819 4033 9396 264 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 236.65 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.26 billion $1.44 billion 17.93

Sportradar Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sportradar Group rivals beat Sportradar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

