STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,384,000 after buying an additional 115,916 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

