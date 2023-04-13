STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

STAG opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

