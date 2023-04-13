STERIS’ to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$251.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.77 million.

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.