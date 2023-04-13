Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

