Stifel Nicolaus Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.38.

NYSE INSP opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.23 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $282.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

