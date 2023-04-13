Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of KPLT opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,304,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Katapult by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 174.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

