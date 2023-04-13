StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $12.52 on Monday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
