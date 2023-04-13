StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSII. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

