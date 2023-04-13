StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

