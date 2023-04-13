StockNews.com Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.14.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.