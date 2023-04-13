StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

