StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

