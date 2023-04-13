StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.