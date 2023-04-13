StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

