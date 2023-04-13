StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
