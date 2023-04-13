StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 4.1 %

SDPI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

