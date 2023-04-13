StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

