StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

HY opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $821.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -29.38%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

