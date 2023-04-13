StockNews.com Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to “Buy”

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

