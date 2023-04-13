StockNews.com Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to “Buy”

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
NYSE:GPK opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
