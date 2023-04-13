Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 11,128 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,971,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Kinder Morgan worth $107,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

KMI stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

