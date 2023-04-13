Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $99.99 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $99,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $517.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.24.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

