Summit Global Investments Acquires 591 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 174,926 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

NYSE TRI opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

