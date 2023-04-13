Summit Global Investments Buys 14,806 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,800. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.