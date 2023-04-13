Summit Global Investments Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.