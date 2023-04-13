Summit Global Investments Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

