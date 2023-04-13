Summit Global Investments Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

