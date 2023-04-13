Summit Global Investments Has $3.39 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.