Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

