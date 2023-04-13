Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.43 and last traded at C$63.97, with a volume of 343209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.08.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3763875 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

