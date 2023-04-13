SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $13.07 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Insider Activity at SunPower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.